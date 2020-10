Segundo decomiso de drogas más grande en la historia de la frontera

On Friday @DEASANDIEGODiv @CBPSanDiego & HSI made the 2nd largest border meth bust in history at the Otay Mesa port! This collaboration kept 3,014 lbs of #meth, 64 lbs of #heroin, 29 lbs of #fentanyl powder, & almost 37 lbs of fentanyl #pills off our streets. @DEAHQ @DHSgov @CBP pic.twitter.com/axmERkobO7

— DEASanDiego (@DEASANDIEGODiv) October 12, 2020