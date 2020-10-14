Contagió de COVID a 61 en clase de spinning y hay más de 100 expuestos

(NOTICIAS YA).-El miembro de un estudio fitness desencadenó un brote de coronavirus a pesar de seguir los protocolos de salud, anunció la compañía en un comunicado.
SPINCO, en Ontario, reabrió sus puertas en julio y tenía todos los protocolos correctos, incluida la selección del personal y los asistentes en cada una de las clases, dijo la Dra. Elizabeth Richardson, oficial médica de salud de Hamilton, en un comunicado.
Pero aun así no fue suficiente.
Según los funcionarios de salud pública, la exposición al virus estuvo vinculada a varias clases celebradas del 28 de septiembre al 4 de octubre, a pesar de que siguió todos los protocolos de Covid-19. Citando a CNN, estos son los casos:
- 61 casos positivos.
- Hasta 100 empleados, clientes y familiares pueden haber estado expuestos.
- Son en total 44 casos primarios positivos confirmados asociados con SPINCO.
- Y 17 casos secundarios.
Los copropietarios del estudio, Naz Zarezadegan e Ira Price, le dijeron a The Hamilton Spectator el lunes que los funcionarios de salud pública les dijeron que “el paciente cero no mostraba síntomas”.
Ahora los funcionarios de salud pública están muy preocupados por el tamaño del brote.
En una publicación para clientes en Instagram, SPINCO exclamó con frustración: “Tomamos todas las medidas que ofrecía la salud pública, incluso agregamos algunas, ¡y aun así la pandemia nos golpeó nuevamente!”
Los copropietarios dijeron que su estudio permanecerá cerrado hasta que los funcionarios de salud investiguen más: “Seguimos analizando qué significa, qué necesitamos entender sobre las clases de ejercicios”, dijo Richardson en una conferencia de prensa el martes.