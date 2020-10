En huelga trabajadores que exigen aumento del salario mínimo a $15

"I fully support voting YES on Amendment 2…These workers understand all too well what the consequences of an $8.56/hr wage are. You can't afford to put food on the table for your family and children." –@CarlosGSmith https://t.co/9lfwYHvHky pic.twitter.com/wZDYEmwF8s

— Fight for 15 Florida (@FightFor15FL) October 15, 2020