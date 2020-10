Siguen a niño de 9 años en Santee y le piden que se suba a la camioneta

Take a good look at this minivan? Its driver is suspected of following a nine-year-old boy as he walked alone on a street in @CityofSantee. Anyone with information is urged to call @SDSheriff & @SDSOSantee at (858) 565-5200. Read our news release here: https://t.co/iVAKxnn85k pic.twitter.com/LEjaeAna4z

