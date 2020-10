Escuelas Públicas de Aurora posponen aprendizaje en persona para 9-12

As community transmission of COVID-19 continues to increase, we've made the difficult decision to delay the start of in-person learning for grades 9-12. APS high school students will continue to learn fully remotely through Friday, Nov. 13. Visit https://t.co/ZYz7Gqjz3n for info. pic.twitter.com/NgKHOeioEF

