Robó casi $1,000 en mercancía de Walmart escaneando Kool-Aid

A 37-year-old man faces a felony charge after deputies say he used a 24-cent Kool-Aid packet to ring up nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise at a North Naples Walmart on Sunday. https://t.co/Gc6EBVoDky pic.twitter.com/ER2mdYR6Un

— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) October 19, 2020