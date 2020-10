Día Nacional de Devolución de Medicamentos Recetados en San Diego

#DYK @DEAHQ's nationwide #TakeBackDay is this Saturday? It's a great opportunity to make your home & community safer by properly disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications. Find a drop-off site near you: https://t.co/BeNrQMP6nY pic.twitter.com/oh5SxoxP7G

— FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) October 22, 2020