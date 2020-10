A punto de formarse depresión tropical que podría dirigirse a Florida

NEW 2pm EDT Friday: A tropical depression will likely form in the NW Caribbean Sea during the next day or two. The system could move near western Cuba by Sunday and

move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Full outlook: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #95L pic.twitter.com/dstO5v7jAR

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 23, 2020