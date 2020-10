Escuelas públicas de Aurora, más estudiantes irán a aprendizaje remoto

Community transmission of COVID-19 continues to rise at a concerning rate. During a special Board meeting tonight, the APS Board of Ed. provided direction to transition most students in grades 1-8 back to fully remote learning starting on Monday, Oct. 26. https://t.co/SkdEkQZTSP pic.twitter.com/tAhplkZYM6

