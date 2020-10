Muere inmigrante mexicano a manos de Patrulla Fronteriza en San Ysidro

We've been notified that the person who died yday in an incident w/Border Patrol was a Mexican national. @ConsulMexSdi will provide the victim’s relatives w/the consular & legal assistance they need. 2nd Mex national who dies in a fatal encounter w/law enforcement in SD in a week pic.twitter.com/5mKcb8V38N

— Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) October 24, 2020