Alerta de posibles apagones para el Condado de San Diego

Due to elevated fire weather conditions and forecasted Santa Ana winds coming from the north, we have notified ~21K residents that we may turn off power to reduce wildfire risk Mon. & Tues. in south Orange County and north San Diego. Learn more at https://t.co/Nu4yeSS2Bp pic.twitter.com/RaGtZlS8dq

— SDG&E (@SDGE) October 25, 2020