Muere Jefe de Policía de Ocala tras accidente aéreo

Sheriff Russ Gibson and the @OsceolaSheriff stand with the residents of the State of Florida as we mourn the loss of @ocalapd Chief Greg Graham who died in a plane crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Law Enforcement family. pic.twitter.com/kMC0i2RZGI

— Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) October 26, 2020