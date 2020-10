Alerta de inundaciones en el DMV tras remanentes de Zeta

Flood Warning for Washington DC and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, MD and Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Falls Church, Fairfax, VA Until, 5:30 PM EDT, Heavy Rain Has Fallen Which Is Leading To Flooding In The Named Areas. pic.twitter.com/YNThvZz4Pz

— Tito’s Weather (@TitoWeather) October 29, 2020