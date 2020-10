¿Dulce o… no, gracias? 7 datos que no sabías sobre el ‘candy corn’

View this post on Instagram

Last year, we received a ton of attention for our Candy Corn Cream Ale, so we knew there was no way that our Fall lineup would be complete without it. Well, Fall is just about here and our Candy Corn is back and better than ever! Join us this Thursday as we reintroduce the beer that even Stephen Colbert was talking about! As an added bonus, our Malted Milk Ball Stout will be back on tap, rounding out our Trick-or-Treat Triad; Peanut Butter, Malted Milk Ball Stout and Candy Corn Cream Ale. Everyone signed up for our Mug Club will also receive their first poor on the house. Summers in Wisconsin seem to pass by fast, but with all that’s going on at our brewery, it isn’t difficult to say goodbye! #candycorn #candycornbeer #fallbeer #westallis #thatswhywestallis #thelateshowwithstephencolbert #stephencolbert