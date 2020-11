Actualización: Elecciones 2020, la batalla por Florida

As of 10 AM, 34,956 voters have cast their ballots at #ElectionDay polling places. Overall in Hillsborough, 637,639 voters have cast their ballots for the General. Polling places are open until 7 PM. Find your assigned polling place at https://t.co/fWDcqZVVBU #VoteHillsborough pic.twitter.com/pbaQtjroLC

— Craig Latimer 🗳️ (@HillsboroughSOE) November 3, 2020