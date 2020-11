EPISD ofrece tutores en este regreso a clases presenciales en El Paso

EPISD on Monday will open learning pods at every school for a selected number of students with learning priorities. While the number of students back on campus will be small, new health guidelines will still be necessary to help us cope with the pandemic. #IamEPISD #EPISDProud pic.twitter.com/yDqg5y9hXh

— elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) November 4, 2020