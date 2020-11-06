Bolsas de arena gratis ante posibilidad de inundaciones en San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).-El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional pronostica un clima frío con lluvias y fuertes vientos durante el fin de semana en todo el Condado de San Diego, porque los funcionarios dicen que esta podría ser una buena oportunidad para recoger arena y bolsas gratis para prevenir inundaciones.
Ante el pronóstico de las primeras lluvias, el condado de San Diego y CAL FIRE estarán brindando arena y sacos de forma gratuita para ayudar a los residentes de comunidades no incorporadas a proteger sus hogares y propiedades.
La lluvia puede causar inundaciones y erosión, particularmente en áreas que no están cubiertas por plantas, jardines, césped y árboles. También pueden dañar las casas, obstruir las alcantarillas y los desagües pluviales, e inundar y dañar las carreteras.
La arena y las bolsas, o solo las bolsas, estarán disponibles para los residentes no incorporados en las estaciones de bomberos.
Las personas deben llamar con anticipación para verificar la disponibilidad y deben de traer una pala para llenar las bolsas. Algunas estaciones pueden tener un suministro limitado.
Distribución de Bolsas y Arena:
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902. Teléfono: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905. Teléfono: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917. Teléfono: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-723-2024
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036,. Télefono: 760-765-0510
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy: 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040P. Télefono: 619-443-4770
- Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060. Télefono: 760-742-3701
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065. Télefono: 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061. Télefono: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082. Télefono: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086. Télefono: 760-782-9113
Distribución de Bolsas:
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901. Télefono: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004. Teléfono: 760-767-7430
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906. Teléfono: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906. Teléfono: 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916. Teléfono: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019. Teléfono: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026. Teléfono: 760-749-8001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026. Teléfono: 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025. Teléfono: 760-728-8532
- Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-728-2422
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934. Teléfono: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935.Teléfono: 619-468-3030
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948. Teléfono: 619-473-8281
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962. Teléfono: 619-578-6699
- Portrero: Portrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963. Teléfono: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #86 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065. Teléfono: 760-789-1150
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066. Teléfono: 760-782-3467
- San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069. Teléfono: 760-741-5512
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025. Teléfono: 760-480-9924
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086. Teléfono: 760-782-3560