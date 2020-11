Trifulca termina en tiroteo dentro de Circus Circus de Las Vegas

WARNING GRAPHIC: A viewer sent in this video of a fight that led to the shooting tonight at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip. You can hear shots fired at the end of the video. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Courtesy: @gabrielaa_0815 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/z33AWoJQjN

— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 8, 2020