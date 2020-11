Selecto número de estudiantes regresan a clases hoy en El Paso

#THEDISTRICT is the largest district to pilot @GovAbbott's rapid/self-test program. We are committed to ensuring the well-being & safety of all. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses & personnel who helped administer the first round of testing! 👀WATCH: https://t.co/EiNkQfrj1i pic.twitter.com/Vs76GwPig2

— Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) October 20, 2020