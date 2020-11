Actualización: Tormenta Tropical Eta amenaza Florida

Here are the 3 PM CST Nov. 10 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Eta.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the west Florida coast from Englewood north to Suwannee River on the Gulf of Mexico coast. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dry Tortugas.https://t.co/lQ8WhA2D3G pic.twitter.com/EOHDTnQATV

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020