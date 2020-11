Tormenta Tropical Eta azota con inundaciones la bahía de Tampa

6:55PM: A look at Gulfstream and US 41 near downtown @CityofSarasota during #Eta.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 41 is being directed onto 6th Street. Northbound lanes are passable but water is moving into the area.

If you don’t have to be out, please stay home. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/yaiM1igT1e

— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 11, 2020