Cuatro hombres armados irrumpen vivienda en Orlando y roban casi $4,000

WE NEED YOUR HELP: 4 armed men kicked the victim’s door and entered her home demanding money on Nov 7th at an apartment complex on N OBT. Please use discretion as the following video shows a violent home invasion. Do you know who these 4 suspects are? Dial 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/GPFTJcHwks

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 12, 2020