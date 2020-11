Intentan cruzar la frontera gateando y son captados por drones

#USBP agents dismantle 2 stash houses & apprehend a large group of illegal aliens all within 24 hrs. A total of 100 were arrested. Large groups such as these are a threat to communities on both sides of the border as COVID-19 infections are on the rise.https://t.co/VRPDbgktz4 pic.twitter.com/9Ysc3nVWMH

— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) November 20, 2020