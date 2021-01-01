Asesinan a dos mujeres en Edinburg en víspera de Año Nuevo
Adobe Stock
Asesinan a dos mujeres en Edinburg en víspera de Año Nuevo

(NOTICIAS YA).- La oficina del alguacil del condado de Hidalgo está investigando una pelea que dejó dos mujeres muertas y a un sospechoso detenido.

Según el alguacil Eddie Guerra, el incidente tuvo lugar a las 9:49 p.m. del jueves.

Los diputados fueron llamados a Kenny Lane, al norte de la milla 15, en Edinburg, por una discusión doméstica que había terminado en disparos.

Las autoridades continúan investigando los hechos.

(Noticia en desarrollo).




