Asesinan a dos mujeres en Edinburg en víspera de Año Nuevo

(NOTICIAS YA).- La oficina del alguacil del condado de Hidalgo está investigando una pelea que dejó dos mujeres muertas y a un sospechoso detenido.

Según el alguacil Eddie Guerra, el incidente tuvo lugar a las 9:49 p.m. del jueves.

Los diputados fueron llamados a Kenny Lane, al norte de la milla 15, en Edinburg, por una discusión doméstica que había terminado en disparos.

Las autoridades continúan investigando los hechos.

At 9:49pm,deputies were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Kenny Ln, located N of Mile 15 on FM493 to a domestic dispute where shots had been fired. Deputies arrived and located two females deceased from gun shot wounds. Deputies have a suspect detained. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Q7IGjorwnk

