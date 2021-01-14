El tiempo: Fuertes vientos de hasta 116 mph se reportaron en Breckenridge

(NOTICIAS YA).-El miércoles y el jueves trajeron fuertes vientos a Colorado. Se registraron ráfagas de hasta 50 millas por hora en Denver, la I-25, Palmer Divide y las planicies del este Eastern Plains. Mientras que en el área de las montañas, ráfagas de 100 mph y ráfagas de 50-80 mph en las colinas.
La ráfaga más alta de esta mañana ocurrió en el pico 6 en la zona de esquí de Breckenridge: 116 mph.
🚚Numerous blowovers across I-25 from Fort Collins to Cheyenne cc: @NWSBoulder
High Wind Warnings continue for our area into Friday morning with wind gusts up to 65 MPH possible across I25 in Wyoming. Use caution when driving light weight and high profile vehicles! #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/js16ckNtij
A continuación el reporte de los vientos por parte del Servicio Nacional Meteorológico de enero 13 y 14 hasta el momento:
Antero Reservoir — 52 mph
Bennett — 52 mph
Bergen Park — 52 mph
Berthoud — 69 mph
Brookvale — 68 mph
Boyero — 54 mph
Buckeye — 72 mph
Byers — 54 mph
Castle Pines — 60 mph
Castle Rock — 55 mph
Carr — 74 mph
Cedar Point — 57 mph
Centennial — 69 mph
Chatfield Reservoir — 53 mph
Crook — 71 mph
Copper Mountain — 78 mph
Cowdry — 66 mph
Dale — 75 mph
Denver — 57 mph
Denver International Airport — 58 mph
Downieville — 59 mph
Eaton — 65 mph
Elbert — 54 mph
Elizabeth — 63 mph
Englewood — 56 mph
Floyd Hill — 70 mph
Fort Morgan Airport — 62 mph
Franktown — 56 mph
Frisco — 66 mph
Genesee — 62 mph
Georgetown — 54 mph
Gilcrest — 51 mph
Glen Haven — 99 mph
Green Mountain Reservoir — 57 mph
Heartstrong — 69 mph
Hugo — 53 mph
Jefferson — 52 mph
Keenesburg — 65 mph
Littleton — 51 mph
Limon — 61 mph
Lincoln — 64 mph
Lone Tree — 60 mph
Loveland Pass — 60 mph
Parker — 60 mph
Pinewood Springs — 68 mph
Pleasant View — 59 mph
Ponderosa Park — 51 mph
Steamboat Springs — 85 mph
Strasburg — 52 mph
Virgina Dale — 75 mph
Wellington — 61 mph
Expect another day of strong winds for much of eastern Colorado. Use caution if traveling in high profile or lightweight vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibilities on the plains. pic.twitter.com/7TaTbByd5k
