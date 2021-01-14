El tiempo: Fuertes vientos de hasta 116 mph se reportaron en Breckenridge

(NOTICIAS YA).-El miércoles y el jueves trajeron fuertes vientos a Colorado. Se registraron ráfagas de hasta 50 millas por hora en Denver, la I-25, Palmer Divide y las planicies del este Eastern Plains. Mientras que en el área de las montañas, ráfagas de 100 mph y ráfagas de 50-80 mph en las colinas.

La ráfaga más alta de esta mañana ocurrió en el pico 6 en la zona de esquí de Breckenridge: 116 mph.

🚚Numerous blowovers across I-25 from Fort Collins to Cheyenne cc: @NWSBoulder

High Wind Warnings continue for our area into Friday morning with wind gusts up to 65 MPH possible across I25 in Wyoming. Use caution when driving light weight and high profile vehicles! #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/js16ckNtij

— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) January 13, 2021