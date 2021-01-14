El tiempo: Fuertes vientos de hasta 116 mph se reportaron en Breckenridge
El tiempo: Fuertes vientos de hasta 116 mph se reportaron en Breckenridge
El tiempo: Fuertes vientos de hasta 116 mph se reportaron en Breckenridge

(NOTICIAS YA).-El miércoles y el jueves trajeron fuertes vientos a Colorado. Se registraron ráfagas de hasta 50 millas por hora en Denver, la I-25, Palmer Divide y las planicies del este Eastern Plains. Mientras que en el área de las montañas, ráfagas de 100 mph y ráfagas de 50-80 mph en las colinas.

La ráfaga más alta de esta mañana ocurrió en el pico 6 en la zona de esquí de Breckenridge: 116 mph.

A continuación el reporte de los vientos por parte del Servicio Nacional Meteorológico de enero 13 y 14 hasta el momento:

Antero Reservoir — 52 mph

Bennett — 52 mph

Bergen Park — 52 mph

Berthoud — 69 mph

Brookvale — 68 mph

Boyero — 54 mph

Buckeye — 72 mph

Byers — 54 mph

Castle Pines — 60 mph

Castle Rock — 55 mph

Carr — 74 mph

Cedar Point — 57 mph

Centennial — 69 mph

Chatfield Reservoir — 53 mph

Crook — 71 mph

Copper Mountain — 78 mph

Cowdry — 66 mph

Dale — 75 mph

Denver — 57 mph

Denver International Airport — 58 mph

Downieville — 59 mph

Eaton — 65 mph

Elbert — 54 mph

Elizabeth — 63 mph

Englewood — 56 mph

Floyd Hill — 70 mph

Fort Morgan Airport — 62 mph

Franktown — 56 mph

Frisco — 66 mph

Genesee — 62 mph

Georgetown — 54 mph

Gilcrest — 51 mph

Glen Haven — 99 mph

Green Mountain Reservoir — 57 mph

Heartstrong — 69 mph

Hugo — 53 mph

Jefferson — 52 mph

Keenesburg — 65 mph

Littleton — 51 mph

Limon — 61 mph

Lincoln — 64 mph

Lone Tree — 60 mph

Loveland Pass — 60 mph

Parker — 60 mph

Pinewood Springs — 68 mph

Pleasant View — 59 mph

Ponderosa Park — 51 mph

Steamboat Springs — 85 mph

Strasburg — 52 mph

Virgina Dale — 75 mph

Wellington — 61 mph

 

 




