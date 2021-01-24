Bolsas de arena gratis para prevenir inundaciones por tormentas en San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).-Ante el pronóstico de fuertes lluvias, el condado de San Diego y CAL FIRE estarán brindando arena y sacos de forma gratuita para ayudar a los residentes a proteger sus hogares y propiedades para prevenir inundaciones.

La lluvia puede causar inundaciones y erosión, particularmente en áreas que no están cubiertas por plantas, jardines, césped y árboles. También pueden dañar las casas, obstruir las alcantarillas y los desagües pluviales, e inundar y dañar las carreteras.

Las personas deben llamar con anticipación para verificar la disponibilidad y deben de traer una pala para llenar las bolsas. Algunas estaciones pueden tener un suministro limitado.

With #rain in the forecast for this weekend, remember the few simple steps you can take to reduce the risk of #flooding near your property and help to keep our environment clean. #sandiegowx pic.twitter.com/hYAwBzPn4U

— City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 22, 2021