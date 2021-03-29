Lista de posibles proveedores de la vacuna contra COVID-19 en Colorado

(NOTICIAS YA).-Hoy el gobernador de Colorado Jared Polis Anunció que a partir del viernes 2 de abril, todas las personas de 16 años en adelante podrán recibir la vacuna contra COVID-19 en Colorado. Además de los sitios de vacunación masiva, el Departamento de Salud de Colorado CDPHE creó una lista con posibles proveedores de la inmunización, los cuales están organizados por condados y a los cuales usted puede llamar para pedir una cita para recibir la vacuna.
Condado Adams
Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine Brighton - (303) 558-0509
Children's Hospital Colorado - Aurora - (720) 777-1234
City Of Thornton Fire Department - (303) 538-7602
Clinica Family Health Pecos - (303) 650-4460
Clinica Family Health Thornton - (303) 650-4460
Clinica Family Health Westminster - (303) 650-4460
Kaiser Permanente Westminster - (855) 550-0951
Kindred Hospital Of Aurora - (720) 857-8333
King Soopers Pharmacy #112 - (303) 644-5080
King Soopers Pharmacy #136 - (303) 637-0350
King Soopers Pharmacy #34 - (303) 427-9295
King Soopers Pharmacy #52 - (303) 343-3170
King Soopers Pharmacy #62 - (303) 404-9026
King Soopers Pharmacy #81 - (303) 655-7773
North Suburban Medical Center - (303) 451-7800
Platte Valley Medical Center - (303) 498-1600
Safeway Pharmacy #0841 - (303) 750-8346
Safeway Pharmacy #0892 - 303-255-0587
Safeway Pharmacy #1635 - (303) 469-0809
Safeway Pharmacy #1873 - (303) 280-8218
Safeway Pharmacy #2917 - (303) 659-9660
Safeway Pharmacy #881 - (303) 450-4145
Salud Audrey C. Farley Women'S Cent - (303) 697-2583
Salud Family Health Center Brighton - (303) 697-2583
Salud Family Health Center Commerce City - (303) 697-2583
St. Anthony North Health Campus - (720) 627-0000
Tri-County Health Dept. Westminster - (303) 452-9547
UCHealth University Of Colorado Hospital - (720) 848-0000
Westminister Medical Clinic - (303) 428-7449
Condado Alamosa
Alamosa County Public Health Department - (719) 589-6639
Safeway Pharmacy #1681 - (719) 587-3076
San Luis Valley Health - (719) 587-1355
Valley Wide Alamosa Family - (719) 589-3658
Condado Arapahoe
Ardas Family Medicine - (303) 900-8639
Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc - (303) 343-9500
Kaiser Permanente Aurora - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente East Denver - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #10 - (303) 671-8701
King Soopers Pharmacy #122 - (303) 738-5710
King Soopers Pharmacy #128 - (303) 627-3301
King Soopers Pharmacy #14 - (303) 364-9196
King Soopers Pharmacy #16 - (303) 400-5204
King Soopers Pharmacy #47 - (303) 798-0530
King Soopers Pharmacy #49 - (303) 752-4777
King Soopers Pharmacy #84 - (303) 627-6111
Lifehealth - (303) 730-1902
Littleton Adventist Hospital - (303) 730-8900
Safeway Pharmacy #0017 - (720) 922-0749
Safeway Pharmacy #0839 - (720) 922-0749
Safeway Pharmacy #0899 - (303) 400-4880
Safeway Pharmacy #1463 - (303) 722-1702
Safeway Pharmacy #1928 - (720) 876-2245
Safeway Pharmacy #2612 - (303) 481-2291
Stride Chc Del Mar - (303) 360-6276
Stride Chc Peoria - (303) 360-6276
Stride Community Health Center Englewood - (303) 360-6276
The Medical Center Of Aurora - (303) 695-2600
Tri-County Health Department - (303) 341-9370
Condado Archuleta
City Market #445 - (970) 731-6006
Pagosa Medical Group - (970) 372-0456
Condado Baca
Baca County Public Health Agency - (719) 523-6621
SE Colorado Hospital District - (719) 523-6628
Condado Bent
Bent County Public Health - (719) 456-0517
Valumed Pharmacy - (719) 456-1691
Condado Boulder
Boulder County Public Health Longmont - (303) 678-6166
Boulder Medical Center, P.C. - (303) 440-3000
Clinica Family Health Lafayette - (303) 650-4460
Foothills Hospital - (303) 415-7000
Hopelight Medical Clinic - (303) 776-7117
Kaiser Permanente Longmont - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #129 - (303) 729-4170
King Soopers Pharmacy #135 - (303) 604-3070
King Soopers Pharmacy #28 - 303-530-0400
King Soopers Pharmacy #42 - 303-772-7552
People'S Clinic - Clinica Family He - (303) 650-4460
Safeway Pharmacy #1116 - (303) 682-0598
Safeway Pharmacy #1656 - (303) 543-2314
Safeway Pharmacy #2812 - (303) 673-0697
Salud Family Health Center Longmont - (303) 697-2583
Scl Health Good Samaritan Medical Center - (303) 689-4000
UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital - (720) 718-7000
University Of Colorado Boulder - (303) 492-5432
Condado Broomfield
Broomfield County Local Public Health Agency - (720) 887-2200
King Soopers Pharmacy #86 - (303) 439-0169
King Soopers Pharmacy #89 - 303-439-9040
Safeway Pharmacy #2624 - 303-209-2416
Condado Chaffee
Chaffee County Public Health - 719-539-4510
Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center - (719) 530-2200
Valley Wide Health Systems Buena Vista - (719) 395-8610
Condado Cheyenne
Cheyenne County Public Health - (719) 767-5616
Condado Clear Creek
Clear Creek County Public Health - (303) 670-7545
Safeway Pharmacy #0390 - (303) 567-2496
Condado Conejos
Conejos County Public Health & Nursing Services - (719) 274-4307
Condado Costilla
Costilla County Public Health - (719) 672-3332
Condado Crowley
Ordway Pharmacy - (719) 267-3411
Condado Custer
Custer County Public Health Agency - (719) 783-3369
Condado Delta
A Kidz Clinic - (970) 874-2753
City Market #404 - (970) 874-5771
Delta County Memorial Hospital - (970) 874-7681
Delta County Public Health Department - (970) 874-2165
Condado Denver
CDPHE Laboratory Services Division - (303) 692-2000
Clearspring Pharmacy - (303) 333-2010
Clinica Tepeyac - 303-458-5302
Denver Health Medical Center - (303) 436-6000
Dh Outpatient Medical Center - (303) 436-6000
Eastside Adult Clinic - 303-602-6333
Evans Medical Center - (303) 335-0062
Fam Med Clinic For Health Equity - (303) 954-0058
Federico Pena Family Health Center - (303) 602-0000
Kaiser Permanente Skyline - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #1 - (303) 571-1943
King Soopers Pharmacy #123 - (720) 531-6371
King Soopers Pharmacy #29 - (303) 832-5298
King Soopers Pharmacy #5 - (303) 388-1689
King Soopers Pharmacy #7 - (303) 936-7403
King Soopers Pharmacy #93 - (303) 333-3837
La Casa Quigg Newton - 303-602-6700
Lowry Family Health Center - 303-602-4545
Lowry Outreach Denver Health - (303) 602-4545
Montbello Family Health Center - 303-602-4000
National Jewish Health - (303) 398-1355
Ninth Avenue Internal Medicine - (303) 394-2154
Park Hill Family Health Center - 303-602-3720
Pena Outreach Denver Health - (303) 602-0000
Porter Adventist Hospital - (303) 778-1955
Rose Medical Center - (303) 320-2121
Safeway Pharmacy #0244 - (303) 458-8438
Safeway Pharmacy #0885 - (303) 744-8660
Safeway Pharmacy #1248 - (303) 477-1470
Safeway Pharmacy #2246 - (303) 861-1212
Safeway Pharmacy #3836 - (303) 340-4459
Scl Health St Joseph Hospital - (303) 812-2000
Stout Street Health Center - (303) 293-2220
Webb Adult Clinic - 303-436-7000
Westside Adult Clinic - 303-436-7000
Westside Outreach Denver Health - 303-436-7000
Westwood Family Health Center - 303-436-7000
Condado Dolores
Dolores County Public Health - (970) 677-2387
Condado Douglas
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital - (720) 455-5000
Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente Parker - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #108 - (303) 683-4288
King Soopers Pharmacy #110 - (303) 683-3669
King Soopers Pharmacy #27 - (303) 470-6445
King Soopers Pharmacy #8 - (720) 344-0334
Parker Adventist Hospital - (303) 269-4000
Rocky Vista Health Center - 720-875-2880
Safeway Pharmacy #1446 - (303) 840-1606
Safeway Pharmacy #1480 - (303) 683-0511
Safeway Pharmacy #1548 - (303) 649-9749
Safeway Pharmacy #1877 - (303) 688-6060
Safeway Pharmacy #2722 - (303) 242-3568
Sky Ridge Medical Center - (720) 225-1000
Tri-County Health Department - (303) 663-7650
Tri-County Health Department - 303-784-7860
UC Health Highlands Ranch Hospital - (720) 516-1000
Condado Eagle
Eagle County Public Health Avon - (970) 328-9813
Eagle County Public Health Eagle - (970) 328-8840
Vail Health Hospital - (970) 476-2451
Condado El Paso
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs - 719-305-1234
Eastern Plains Medical Clinic - (719) 347-0100
El Paso County Public Health - 1-877-268-2926
Kaiser Permanente Briargate - (855) 550-0951
KaiserPermanente Parkside - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #006 - (719) 636-5043
King Soopers Pharmacy #76 - (719) 590-7515
Matthews Vu Medical Group SE - 719-474-7380
Matthews-Vu Medical Group - (719) 632-4455
Matthews-Vu Rockrimmon - (719) 522-0707
Matthews-Vu Weber - 719-633-5660
Optum Clinical Pharmacy - (719) 636-2999
Park Ave Apothecary - (719) 630-3154
Peak Vista Health Center At Jet Wing - (719) 632-5700
Penrose Hospital - (719) 776-5000
Premise Health - El Paso Employee Health Center - 719-520-7080
Safeway Pharmacy #0803 - 719-264-6925
Safeway Pharmacy #0835 - (719) 593-1474
Safeway Pharmacy #0840 - (719) 282-9502
Safeway Pharmacy #1286 - (719) 473-6446
Safeway Pharmacy #1440 - (719) 488-1189
Safeway Pharmacy #1466 - (719) 573-6061
Safeway Pharmacy #1499 - (719) 573-4759
Safeway Pharmacy #1577 - (719) 527-4807
Safeway Pharmacy #1644 - (719) 495-7400
Safeway Pharmacy #1792 - (719) 591-0831
Safeway Pharmacy #1975 - (719) 322-9357
Safeway Pharmacy #2816 - (719) 636-5257
St. Francis Medical Center - 719-776-5000
Summit Medical Clinic - 719-675-5048
UChealth Memorial Hospital Central - (719) 365-5000
UChealth Memorial Hospital North - (719) 364-5000
Condado Elbert
Safeway Pharmacy #1532 - (303) 646-0656
Condado Fremont
City Market #417 - (719) 275-3319
Fremont County Department Of - (719) 276-7450
Safeway Pharmacy #3728 - (719) 275-7511
St. Thomas More Hospital - 1-866-414-1562
Valley Wide Health Systems Canon City - (719) 275-2301
Condado Garfield
City Market #443 - (970) 625-9420
Garfield County Publc Health - (970) 625-5200
Garfield County Public Health - (970) 945-6614
Grand River Primary Care Rifle - (970) 625-1510
Mountain Family Health Center - (970) 945-2840
Valley View Hospital - (970) 945-6535
Condado Gilpin
Gilpin County Public Health - (303) 582-5803
Condado Grand
Denver Health East Grand Community Clinic - (303) 436-7000
Grand County Public Health - (970) 725-3288
Middle Park Health Granby Hospital - (970) 887-5800
Middle Park Health Kremmling Hospital - (970) 724-3442
Safeway Pharmacy #1568 - (970) 726-6920
Condado Gunnison
Gunnison County Public Health - (970) 641-0209
Condado Hinsdale
Hinsdale County Public Health - (970) 944-0321
Condado Huerfano
Las Animas-Huerfano Health - Walsenburg - (719) 738-2650
Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center - (719) 738-4569
Condado Jackson
Jackson County Public Health Agency - (970) 723-4002
Condado Jefferson
Bloom Healthcare Physician House Calls - (303) 993-1330
Jefferson County Public Health - (303) 232-6301
Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente Lakewood - (855) 550-0951
Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #55 - (720) 898-4232
King Soopers Pharmacy #85 - (720) 898-4232
King Soopers Pharmacy No 31 - (303) 985-8795
Lutheran Medical Center - (303) 425-4500
Safeway Pharmacy #0010 - (303) 209-5274
Safeway Pharmacy #0027 - (303) 973-6795
Safeway Pharmacy #0041 - (303) 989-8812
Safeway Pharmacy #0322 - (303) 278-2284
Safeway Pharmacy #0344 - (303) 232-1259
Safeway Pharmacy #1479 - (303) 456-4413
Safeway Pharmacy #1599 - (303) 978-0184
Safeway Pharmacy #1998 - (303) 425-0371
Safeway Pharmacy #2342 - (303) 989-8812
Safeway Pharmacy #2792 - (303) 838-7859
St Anthony Hospital - (720) 321-0000
Stride Chc Wheat Ridge - (303) 360-6276
Condado Kiowa
Kiowa County Hospital District - (719) 438-5401
Condado Kit Carson
Kit Carson County Public Health Department - (719) 346-7158
Condado La Plata
Animas Surgical Hospital - (970) 247-3537
City Market #406 - (970) 247-2921
City Market #421 - (970) 247-9435
Mercy Regional Medical Center - (970) 247-4311
Safeway Pharmacy #0801 - (970) 382-2228
Upper Pine River Fire Protection - (970) 884-9508
Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic - (970) 259-1971
Condado Lake
Lake County Public Health Agency - (719) 486-2413
Rocky Mountain Family Practice - (719) 486-0500
St. Vincent Hospital - (719) 486-0230
Condado Larimer
Banner Health Center Lady Moon - 1-844-549-1856
Banner Health Center SW Loveland - 1-844-549-1856
Estes Park Health - (970) 586-2317
Health District Of Northern Larimer - 970-416-5331
Kaiser Permanente Loveland - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #073 - (970) 223-5769
Larimer County Department of Health & Environment - (970) 498-6700
Safeway Pharmacy #0920 - (970) 577-8226
Safeway Pharmacy #1552 - (970) 223-2556
Safeway Pharmacy #914 - (970) 669-1548
Salud Clinic - (970) 586-9230
Salud Family Health Center Fort Collins Blue Spruce - (303) 697-2583 Sunrise Loveland Community Health Center - (970) 669-4855
Uchealth Medical Center Of The Rock - (720) 462-2255
Uchealth Poudre Valley Hospital - (970) 495-7000
Condado Las Animas
Las Animas-Huerfano Health Department Trinidad - (719) 846-2213
Mt San Rafael Hospital Clinic - (719) 846-2206
Salud Family Health Center Trinidad - (719) 422-8800
Condado Lincoln
Lincoln Community Hospital - (719) 743-2421
Lincoln County Public Health - (719) 743-2526
Condado Logan
Banner Health Clinic Family Care Clinic - (844) 549-1856
Northeast Colorado Health Department Sterling - (970) 522-3741
Condado Mesa
City Market #413 - (970) 858-9508
City Market #425 - (970) 434-9651
City Market #444 - (970) 628-7563
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center - (970) 858-3900
Colorado West Healthcare - (970) 242-0920
Family Physicians Of Western Colorado - (970) 245-1220
Marillac Health - Grand Junction - (970) 200-1600
Mesa County Public Health Department - (970) 248-6900
Mesa County Public Health Red Building - (970) 248-6900
Safeway Pharmacy #0897 - (970) 257-0233
Safeway Pharmacy #2625 - (970) 257-1392
SCL Health St. Mary's Hospital - (970) 298-2273
Condado Mineral
Mineral County Public Health - (719) 658-2416
Condado Moffat
Memorial Regional Health Hospital - (970) 824-9411
Moffat County Public Health - (970) 629-4002
Northwest Colorado Health Craig - (970) 824-8233
Condado Montezuma
Cortez Integrated Healthcare - (970) 565-7946
Montezuma County Public Health Department - (970) 565-3056
Southwest Memorial Hospital - (970) 565-6666
Condado Montrose
City Market #403 - (970) 249-2064
City Market #440 - (970) 240-1994
Montrose County Health & Human Services - (970) 252-5000
River Valley Family Health Center Montrose - (970) 497-3333
River Valley Family Health Center Olathe - (970) 323-6141
Condado Morgan
Colorado Plains Medical Center - (970) 867-3391
Northeast Colorado Health Department Fort Morgan - (970) 867-4918
Salud Family Health Center Fort Morgan - (303) 697-2583
Condado Otero
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center - (719) 384-5412
Harris Pharmacy - (719) 254-3337
Otero County Health Department La Junta - (719) 383-3040
Safeway Pharmacy #3723 - (719) 384-6616
Condado Ouray
Ouray County Public Health Agency - (970) 325-4670
Condado Park
Park County Public Health - (303) 816-5970
Condado Phillips
Haxtun Hospital District - (970) 774-6123
Melissa Memorial Hospital - (970) 824-9411
Condado Pitkin
Aspen Valley Hospital - (970) 925-1120
Mountain Family Health Center - (970) 945-2840
Condado Prowers
High Plains Community Health Center Main Medical Site - (719) 336-0261
High Plains Community Health Center Holly Clinic - (719) 537-6642
High Plains Community Health Center Wiley Clinic - (719) 829-4286
High Plains Family Center - (719) 336-8445
Kiowa County Public Health - (719) 438-5782
Prowers County Public Health - (719) 336-8721
Willow Creek Pharmacy - (719) 336-3200
Condado Pueblo
Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy - (719) 583-5819
Jb Pharmacy Inc - 719-545-1811
Kaiser Permanente Pueblo - (855) 550-0951
King Soopers Pharmacy #12 - (719) 564-0491
King Soopers Pharmacy #43 - (719) 544-0870
Parkview Medical Center - (719) 595-7740
Pueblo Department of Public Health - (719) 583-4300
Safeway Pharmacy #0816 - (719) 543-5921
Safeway Pharmacy #3729 - (719) 561-4407
Condado Rio Blanco
Rio Blanco County Public Health Meeker - (970) 878-9520
Rio Blanco County Public Health Rangely - (970) 878-9525
Condado Rio Grande
Rio Grande County Public Health - (719) 657-3352
Rio Grande Hospital - (719) 657-2510
Valley Wide Edward M. Kennedy Center - (719) 852-2512
Condado Routt
Lyons Corner Drug - (970) 879-1114
Routt County Public Health - (970) 870-5341
South Routt Medical Center - (970) 736-8118
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center - (970) 879-1322
Condado Saguache
Saguache County Public Health Saguache - (719) 655-2533
Condado San Juan
San Juan County Public Health - (970) 919-0130
Condado San Miguel
San Miguel County Department Of Health and Environment - 970-728-4289
Telluride Medical Center - (970) 728-3848
Uncompahgre Medical Center - (970) 327-4233
Condado Sedgwick
Northeast Colorado Health Department Julesberg - (970) 474-2619
Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital - (970) 474-3323
Condado Summit
Safeway Pharmacy #0836 - (970) 668-9980
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center - (970) 668-3300
Summit Community Care Clinic - (970) 668-4040
Summit County Public Health - (970) 668-9161
Condado Teller
Peak Vista Health Center at Divide - (719) 687-4460
Teller County Public Health & Environment - (719) 687-6416
Condado Washington
Northeast Colorado Health Department Akron - (970) 345-6562
Condado Weld
Associates In Family Medicine Windsor Urgent Care & Clinic - (970) 686-0124
Banner Health Clinic Summit View - (844) 549-1856
Banner Health Clinic Windsor - (844) 549-1856
Dale’s Pharmacy - (303) 857-6266
Family Physicians Of Greeley - (970) 356-2520
Family Walk-In Clinic - (970) 584-2100
Good Day Pharmacy #7 - (970) 454-2110
Good Day Pharmacy #9 - (970) 576-3178
Good Day Pharmacy #12 - (970) 587-1128
King Soopers Pharmacy #11 - (970) 339-1717
King Soopers Pharmacy #32 - (970) 353-9780
King Soopers Pharmacy #104 - (970) 674-2840
King Soopers Pharmacy #105 - (303) 682-4170
King Soopers Pharmacy #117 - (970) 392-4150
North Colorado Medical Center - (970) 810-4121
North Vista Medical Center - (303) 501-2600
Safeway Pharmacy #1045 - (303) 857-6380
Safeway Pharmacy #1791 - (970) 674-1188
Safeway Pharmacy #1828 - (303) 833-2813
Safeway Pharmacy #2666 - (970) 330-9962
Safeway Pharmacy #2918 - (970) 351-8650
Salud Family Health Center Fort Lupton - (303) 697-2583
Salud Family Health Center Longmont - (303) 697-2583
Sunrise Adelante Clinic - (970) 313-0400
Sunrise Monfort Family Clinic - (970) 353-9403
UCHealth Greeley Hospital - (970) 652-2000
Weld County Department of Public Health - (970) 304-6410
Condado Yuma
Northeast Colorado Health Department Yuma - (970) 867-4918
Wray Community District Hospital - (970) 332-4811
Yuma District Hospital - (970) 848-5405