Lista de posibles proveedores de la vacuna contra COVID-19 en Colorado

La lista está organizada por condados y en algunos casos usted puede llamar a pedir una cita o hacerlo a través de la página de internet del lugar.

(NOTICIAS YA).-Hoy el gobernador de Colorado Jared Polis Anunció que a partir del viernes 2 de abril, todas las personas de 16 años en adelante podrán recibir la vacuna contra COVID-19 en Colorado. Además de los sitios de vacunación masiva, el Departamento de Salud de Colorado CDPHE creó una lista con posibles proveedores de la inmunización, los cuales están organizados por condados y a los cuales usted puede llamar para pedir una cita para recibir la vacuna.

Condado Adams

  Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine Brighton - (303) 558-0509

 

 Children's Hospital Colorado - Aurora - (720) 777-1234

 

 City Of Thornton Fire Department - (303) 538-7602

 

 Clinica Family Health Pecos - (303) 650-4460

 

 Clinica Family Health Thornton - (303) 650-4460

 

 Clinica Family Health Westminster - (303) 650-4460

 

 Kaiser Permanente Westminster - (855) 550-0951

 

 Kindred Hospital Of Aurora - (720) 857-8333

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #112 - (303) 644-5080

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #136 - (303) 637-0350

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #34 - (303) 427-9295

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #52 - (303) 343-3170

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #62 - (303) 404-9026

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #81 - (303) 655-7773

 

 North Suburban Medical Center - (303) 451-7800

 

 Platte Valley Medical Center - (303) 498-1600

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0841 - (303) 750-8346

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0892 - 303-255-0587

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1635 - (303) 469-0809

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1873 - (303) 280-8218

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2917 - (303) 659-9660

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #881 - (303) 450-4145

 

 Salud Audrey C. Farley Women'S Cent - (303) 697-2583

 

 Salud Family Health Center Brighton - (303) 697-2583

 

 Salud Family Health Center Commerce City - (303) 697-2583

 

 St. Anthony North Health Campus - (720) 627-0000

 

 Tri-County Health Dept. Westminster - (303) 452-9547

 

 UCHealth University Of Colorado Hospital - (720) 848-0000

 

 Westminister Medical Clinic - (303) 428-7449

 

Condado Alamosa

  Alamosa County Public Health Department - (719) 589-6639

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1681 - (719) 587-3076

 

 San Luis Valley Health - (719) 587-1355

 

 Valley Wide Alamosa Family - (719) 589-3658

 

Condado Arapahoe

  Ardas Family Medicine - (303) 900-8639

 

Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc - (303) 343-9500

 

 Kaiser Permanente Aurora - (855) 550-0951

 

 Kaiser Permanente East Denver - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #10 - (303) 671-8701

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #122 - (303) 738-5710

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #128 - (303) 627-3301

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #14 - (303) 364-9196

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #16 - (303) 400-5204

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #47 - (303) 798-0530

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #49 - (303) 752-4777

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #84 - (303) 627-6111

 

 Lifehealth - (303) 730-1902

 

 Littleton Adventist Hospital - (303) 730-8900

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0017 - (720) 922-0749

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0839 - (720) 922-0749

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0899 - (303) 400-4880

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1463 - (303) 722-1702

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1928 - (720) 876-2245

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2612 - (303) 481-2291

 

Stride Chc Del Mar - (303) 360-6276

 

 Stride Chc Peoria - (303) 360-6276

 

Stride Community Health Center Englewood - (303) 360-6276

 

 The Medical Center Of Aurora - (303) 695-2600

 

Tri-County Health Department - (303) 341-9370

 

Condado Archuleta

City Market #445 - (970) 731-6006

 

 Pagosa Medical Group - (970) 372-0456

  

Condado Baca

  Baca County Public Health Agency - (719) 523-6621

 

SE Colorado Hospital District - (719) 523-6628

 

Condado Bent

Bent County Public Health - (719) 456-0517

 

 Valumed Pharmacy - (719) 456-1691

  

Condado Boulder

 Boulder County Public Health Longmont - (303) 678-6166

 

Boulder Medical Center, P.C. - (303) 440-3000

 

 Clinica Family Health Lafayette - (303) 650-4460

 

 Foothills Hospital - (303) 415-7000

 

 Hopelight Medical Clinic - (303) 776-7117

 

 Kaiser Permanente Longmont - (855) 550-0951

 

Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #129 - (303) 729-4170

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #135 - (303) 604-3070

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #28 - 303-530-0400

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #42 - 303-772-7552

 

 People'S Clinic - Clinica Family He - (303) 650-4460

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1116 - (303) 682-0598

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1656 - (303) 543-2314

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2812 - (303) 673-0697

 

 Salud Family Health Center Longmont - (303) 697-2583

 

Scl Health Good Samaritan Medical Center - (303) 689-4000

 

 UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital - (720) 718-7000

 

University Of Colorado Boulder - (303) 492-5432

 

Condado Broomfield

 Broomfield County Local Public Health Agency - (720) 887-2200

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #86 - (303) 439-0169

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #89 - 303-439-9040

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2624 - 303-209-2416

 

Condado Chaffee

  Chaffee County Public Health - 719-539-4510

 

 Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center - (719) 530-2200

 

Valley Wide Health Systems Buena Vista - (719) 395-8610

 

Condado Cheyenne

 Cheyenne County Public Health - (719) 767-5616

 

Condado Clear Creek

 Clear Creek County Public Health - (303) 670-7545

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0390 - (303) 567-2496

 

Condado Conejos

 Conejos County Public Health & Nursing Services - (719) 274-4307

 

Condado Costilla

  Costilla County Public Health - (719) 672-3332

 

Condado Crowley

  Ordway Pharmacy - (719) 267-3411

 

Condado Custer

 

 Custer County Public Health Agency - (719) 783-3369

 

Condado Delta

 A Kidz Clinic - (970) 874-2753

 

City Market #404 - (970) 874-5771

 

 Delta County Memorial Hospital - (970) 874-7681

 

 Delta County Public Health Department - (970) 874-2165

 

Condado Denver

 CDPHE Laboratory Services Division - (303) 692-2000

 

Clearspring Pharmacy - (303) 333-2010

 

 Clinica Tepeyac - 303-458-5302

 

 Denver Health Medical Center - (303) 436-6000

 

 Dh Outpatient Medical Center - (303) 436-6000

 

 Eastside Adult Clinic - 303-602-6333

 

Evans Medical Center - (303) 335-0062

 

 Fam Med Clinic For Health Equity - (303) 954-0058

 

Federico Pena Family Health Center - (303) 602-0000

 

 Kaiser Permanente Skyline - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #1 - (303) 571-1943

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #123 - (720) 531-6371

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #29 - (303) 832-5298

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #5 - (303) 388-1689

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #7 - (303) 936-7403

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #93 - (303) 333-3837

 

La Casa Quigg Newton - 303-602-6700

 

 Lowry Family Health Center - 303-602-4545

 

 Lowry Outreach Denver Health - (303) 602-4545

 

 Montbello Family Health Center - 303-602-4000

 

 National Jewish Health - (303) 398-1355

 

 Ninth Avenue Internal Medicine - (303) 394-2154

 

 Park Hill Family Health Center - 303-602-3720

 

 Pena Outreach Denver Health - (303) 602-0000

 

 Porter Adventist Hospital - (303) 778-1955

 

 Rose Medical Center - (303) 320-2121

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0244 - (303) 458-8438

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0885 - (303) 744-8660

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1248 - (303) 477-1470

 

Safeway Pharmacy #2246 - (303) 861-1212

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #3836 - (303) 340-4459

 

 Scl Health St Joseph Hospital - (303) 812-2000

 

 Stout Street Health Center - (303) 293-2220

 

Webb Adult Clinic - 303-436-7000

 

 Westside Adult Clinic - 303-436-7000

 

Westside Outreach Denver Health - 303-436-7000

 

 Westwood Family Health Center - 303-436-7000

 

Condado Dolores

  Dolores County Public Health - (970) 677-2387

 

Condado Douglas

  Castle Rock Adventist Hospital - (720) 455-5000

 

 Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch - (855) 550-0951

 

 Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree - (855) 550-0951

 

Kaiser Permanente Parker - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #108 - (303) 683-4288

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #110 - (303) 683-3669

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #27 - (303) 470-6445

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #8 - (720) 344-0334

 

 Parker Adventist Hospital - (303) 269-4000

 

 Rocky Vista Health Center - 720-875-2880

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1446 - (303) 840-1606

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1480 - (303) 683-0511

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1548 - (303) 649-9749

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1877 - (303) 688-6060

 

Safeway Pharmacy #2722 - (303) 242-3568

 

 Sky Ridge Medical Center - (720) 225-1000

 

 Tri-County Health Department - (303) 663-7650

 

 Tri-County Health Department - 303-784-7860

 

 UC Health Highlands Ranch Hospital - (720) 516-1000

 

Condado Eagle

 Eagle County Public Health Avon - (970) 328-9813

 

Eagle County Public Health Eagle - (970) 328-8840

 

 Vail Health Hospital - (970) 476-2451

 

Condado El Paso

  Children's Hospital Colorado Springs - 719-305-1234

 

 Eastern Plains Medical Clinic - (719) 347-0100

 

El Paso County Public Health - 1-877-268-2926

 

 Kaiser Permanente Briargate - (855) 550-0951

 

 KaiserPermanente Parkside - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #006 - (719) 636-5043

 

King Soopers Pharmacy #76 - (719) 590-7515

 

 Matthews Vu Medical Group SE - 719-474-7380

 

 Matthews-Vu Medical Group - (719) 632-4455

 

 Matthews-Vu Rockrimmon - (719) 522-0707

 

 Matthews-Vu Weber - 719-633-5660

 

 Optum Clinical Pharmacy - (719) 636-2999

 

Park Ave Apothecary - (719) 630-3154

 

Peak Vista Health Center At Jet Wing - (719) 632-5700

 

 Penrose Hospital - (719) 776-5000

 

Premise Health - El Paso Employee Health Center - 719-520-7080

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0803 - 719-264-6925

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0835 - (719) 593-1474

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0840 - (719) 282-9502

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1286 - (719) 473-6446

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1440 - (719) 488-1189

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1466 - (719) 573-6061

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1499 - (719) 573-4759

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1577 - (719) 527-4807

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1644 - (719) 495-7400

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1792 - (719) 591-0831

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1975 - (719) 322-9357

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2816 - (719) 636-5257

 

 St. Francis Medical Center - 719-776-5000

 

 Summit Medical Clinic - 719-675-5048

 

UChealth Memorial Hospital Central - (719) 365-5000

 

 UChealth Memorial Hospital North - (719) 364-5000

 

Condado Elbert

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1532 - (303) 646-0656

 

Condado Fremont

City Market #417 - (719) 275-3319

 

 Fremont County Department Of - (719) 276-7450

 

Safeway Pharmacy #3728 - (719) 275-7511

 

 St. Thomas More Hospital - 1-866-414-1562

 

Valley Wide Health Systems Canon City - (719) 275-2301

 

Condado Garfield

City Market #443 - (970) 625-9420

 

 Garfield County Publc Health - (970) 625-5200

 

Garfield County Public Health - (970) 945-6614

 

 Grand River Primary Care Rifle - (970) 625-1510

 

Mountain Family Health Center - (970) 945-2840

 

 Valley View Hospital - (970) 945-6535

Condado Gilpin

 Gilpin County Public Health - (303) 582-5803

 

Condado Grand

Denver Health East Grand Community Clinic - (303) 436-7000

 

 Grand County Public Health - (970) 725-3288

 

Middle Park Health Granby Hospital - (970) 887-5800

 

 Middle Park Health Kremmling Hospital - (970) 724-3442

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1568 - (970) 726-6920

 

Condado Gunnison

  Gunnison County Public Health - (970) 641-0209

 

Condado Hinsdale

 Hinsdale County Public Health - (970) 944-0321

 

Condado Huerfano

  Las Animas-Huerfano Health - Walsenburg - (719) 738-2650

 

 Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center - (719) 738-4569

 

Condado Jackson

 Jackson County Public Health Agency - (970) 723-4002

 

Condado Jefferson

Bloom Healthcare Physician House Calls - (303) 993-1330

 

 Jefferson County Public Health - (303) 232-6301

 

Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake - (855) 550-0951

 

 Kaiser Permanente Lakewood - (855) 550-0951

 

Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #55 - (720) 898-4232

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #85 - (720) 898-4232

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy No 31 - (303) 985-8795

 

 Lutheran Medical Center - (303) 425-4500

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0010 - (303) 209-5274

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0027 - (303) 973-6795

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0041 - (303) 989-8812

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0322 - (303) 278-2284

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0344 - (303) 232-1259

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1479 - (303) 456-4413

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1599 - (303) 978-0184

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1998 - (303) 425-0371

 

Safeway Pharmacy #2342 - (303) 989-8812

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2792 - (303) 838-7859

 

St Anthony Hospital - (720) 321-0000

 

 Stride Chc Wheat Ridge - (303) 360-6276

 

Condado Kiowa

 Kiowa County Hospital District - (719) 438-5401

 

Condado Kit Carson

  Kit Carson County Public Health Department - (719) 346-7158

Condado La Plata

  Animas Surgical Hospital - (970) 247-3537

 

 City Market #406 - (970) 247-2921

 

City Market #421 - (970) 247-9435

 

 Mercy Regional Medical Center - (970) 247-4311

 

Safeway Pharmacy #0801 - (970) 382-2228

 

 Upper Pine River Fire Protection - (970) 884-9508

 

Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic - (970) 259-1971

 

Condado Lake

  Lake County Public Health Agency - (719) 486-2413

 

 Rocky Mountain Family Practice - (719) 486-0500

 

 St. Vincent Hospital - (719) 486-0230

 

Condado Larimer

  Banner Health Center Lady Moon - 1-844-549-1856

 

 Banner Health Center SW Loveland - 1-844-549-1856

 

 Estes Park Health - (970) 586-2317

 

 Health District Of Northern Larimer - 970-416-5331

 

Kaiser Permanente Loveland - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #073 - (970) 223-5769

 

 Larimer County Department of Health & Environment - (970) 498-6700

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0920 - (970) 577-8226

 

Safeway Pharmacy #1552 - (970) 223-2556

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #914 - (970) 669-1548

 

 Salud Clinic - (970) 586-9230

 

 Salud Family Health Center Fort Collins Blue Spruce - (303) 697-2583 Sunrise Loveland Community Health Center - (970) 669-4855

 Uchealth Medical Center Of The Rock - (720) 462-2255

 

Uchealth Poudre Valley Hospital - (970) 495-7000

 

Condado Las Animas

  Las Animas-Huerfano Health Department Trinidad - (719) 846-2213

 

 Mt San Rafael Hospital Clinic - (719) 846-2206

 

 Salud Family Health Center Trinidad - (719) 422-8800

Condado Lincoln

 Lincoln Community Hospital - (719) 743-2421

 

 Lincoln County Public Health - (719) 743-2526

Condado Logan

  Banner Health Clinic Family Care Clinic - (844) 549-1856

 

 Northeast Colorado Health Department Sterling - (970) 522-3741

 

Condado Mesa

City Market #413 - (970) 858-9508

  City Market #425 - (970) 434-9651

 City Market #444 - (970) 628-7563

 Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center - (970) 858-3900

 

 Colorado West Healthcare - (970) 242-0920

 

Family Physicians Of Western Colorado - (970) 245-1220

 

 Marillac Health - Grand Junction - (970) 200-1600

 

Mesa County Public Health Department - (970) 248-6900

 

 Mesa County Public Health Red Building - (970) 248-6900

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0897 - (970) 257-0233

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2625 - (970) 257-1392

 

 SCL Health St. Mary's Hospital - (970) 298-2273

 

 Condado Mineral

 

 Mineral County Public Health - (719) 658-2416

 

Condado Moffat

  Memorial Regional Health Hospital - (970) 824-9411

 

 Moffat County Public Health - (970) 629-4002

 

 Northwest Colorado Health Craig - (970) 824-8233

 

Condado Montezuma

 Cortez Integrated Healthcare - (970) 565-7946

 

 Montezuma County Public Health Department - (970) 565-3056

 

 Southwest Memorial Hospital - (970) 565-6666

Condado Montrose

 City Market #403 - (970) 249-2064

 

 City Market #440 - (970) 240-1994

 

 Montrose County Health & Human Services - (970) 252-5000

 

 River Valley Family Health Center Montrose - (970) 497-3333

 

 River Valley Family Health Center Olathe - (970) 323-6141

Condado Morgan

 Colorado Plains Medical Center - (970) 867-3391

 

 Northeast Colorado Health Department Fort Morgan - (970) 867-4918

 

 Salud Family Health Center Fort Morgan - (303) 697-2583

Condado Otero

 Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center - (719) 384-5412

 

 Harris Pharmacy - (719) 254-3337

 

 Otero County Health Department La Junta - (719) 383-3040

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #3723 - (719) 384-6616

 

Condado Ouray

  Ouray County Public Health Agency - (970) 325-4670

Condado Park

  Park County Public Health - (303) 816-5970

 

Condado Phillips

  Haxtun Hospital District - (970) 774-6123

 

 Melissa Memorial Hospital - (970) 824-9411

 

Condado Pitkin

  Aspen Valley Hospital - (970) 925-1120

 

 Mountain Family Health Center - (970) 945-2840

 

Condado Prowers

  High Plains Community Health Center Main Medical Site - (719) 336-0261

 

 High Plains Community Health Center Holly Clinic - (719) 537-6642

 

 High Plains Community Health Center Wiley Clinic - (719) 829-4286

 

 High Plains Family Center - (719) 336-8445

 

 Kiowa County Public Health - (719) 438-5782

 

 Prowers County Public Health - (719) 336-8721

 

 Willow Creek Pharmacy - (719) 336-3200

 

Condado Pueblo

 Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy - (719) 583-5819

 

 Jb Pharmacy Inc - 719-545-1811

 

 Kaiser Permanente Pueblo - (855) 550-0951

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #12 - (719) 564-0491

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #43 - (719) 544-0870

 

 Parkview Medical Center - (719) 595-7740

 

 Pueblo Department of Public Health - (719) 583-4300

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #0816 - (719) 543-5921

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #3729 - (719) 561-4407

 

Condado Rio Blanco

 

 Rio Blanco County Public Health Meeker - (970) 878-9520

 

 Rio Blanco County Public Health Rangely - (970) 878-9525

 

Condado Rio Grande

 Rio Grande County Public Health - (719) 657-3352

 

 Rio Grande Hospital - (719) 657-2510

 

 Valley Wide Edward M. Kennedy Center - (719) 852-2512

 

Condado Routt

 Lyons Corner Drug - (970) 879-1114

 

 Routt County Public Health - (970) 870-5341

 

 South Routt Medical Center - (970) 736-8118

 

 UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center - (970) 879-1322

 

Condado Saguache

 Saguache County Public Health Saguache - (719) 655-2533

 

Condado San Juan

  San Juan County Public Health - (970) 919-0130

  

Condado San Miguel

  San Miguel County Department Of Health and Environment - 970-728-4289

 

 Telluride Medical Center - (970) 728-3848

 

 Uncompahgre Medical Center - (970) 327-4233

Condado Sedgwick

  Northeast Colorado Health Department Julesberg - (970) 474-2619

 

 Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital - (970) 474-3323

 

Condado Summit

 Safeway Pharmacy #0836 - (970) 668-9980

 

 St. Anthony Summit Medical Center - (970) 668-3300

 

 Summit Community Care Clinic - (970) 668-4040

 

 Summit County Public Health - (970) 668-9161

 

Condado Teller

  Peak Vista Health Center at Divide - (719) 687-4460

 

 Teller County Public Health & Environment - (719) 687-6416

Condado Washington

  Northeast Colorado Health Department Akron - (970) 345-6562

 

Condado Weld

  Associates In Family Medicine Windsor Urgent Care & Clinic - (970) 686-0124

 

 Banner Health Clinic Summit View - (844) 549-1856

 

 Banner Health Clinic Windsor - (844) 549-1856

 

 Dale’s Pharmacy - (303) 857-6266

 

Family Physicians Of Greeley - (970) 356-2520

 

 Family Walk-In Clinic - (970) 584-2100

 

Good Day Pharmacy #7 - (970) 454-2110

 

 Good Day Pharmacy #9 - (970) 576-3178

 

 Good Day Pharmacy #12 - (970) 587-1128

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #11 - (970) 339-1717

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #32 - (970) 353-9780

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #104 - (970) 674-2840

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #105 - (303) 682-4170

 

 King Soopers Pharmacy #117 - (970) 392-4150

 

 North Colorado Medical Center - (970) 810-4121

 

 North Vista Medical Center - (303) 501-2600

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1045 - (303) 857-6380

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1791 - (970) 674-1188

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #1828 - (303) 833-2813

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2666 - (970) 330-9962

 

 Safeway Pharmacy #2918 - (970) 351-8650

 

 Salud Family Health Center Fort Lupton - (303) 697-2583

 

 Salud Family Health Center Longmont - (303) 697-2583

 

 Sunrise Adelante Clinic - (970) 313-0400

 

 Sunrise Monfort Family Clinic - (970) 353-9403

 

 UCHealth Greeley Hospital - (970) 652-2000

 

 Weld County Department of Public Health - (970) 304-6410

  

Condado Yuma

  Northeast Colorado Health Department Yuma - (970) 867-4918

 

 Wray Community District Hospital - (970) 332-4811

 

 Yuma District Hospital - (970) 848-5405

 




