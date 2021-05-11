#WashingtonDC

Si te vacunas te darán un boleto gratis para un partido de DC United

¿Ya te vacunaste?, tu cita mañana puede llevarte directo a uno de los partidos más esperados, completamente gratis…

Por Jackeline Quijano

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los primeros 100 residentes del DMV que se vacunen en el Audi Field desde las 4:00p.m. hasta las 8:00p.m. este miércoles obtendrán boletos gratis para un próximo juego del DC United.

La clínica ofrece la vacuna Johnson & Johnson y no es necesario concertar una cita previa.

El objetivo es que más personas cada vez estén vacunadas contra Covid-19, así lo dijo la alcaldesa de Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser.

 




