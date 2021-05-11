Si te vacunas te darán un boleto gratis para un partido de DC United

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los primeros 100 residentes del DMV que se vacunen en el Audi Field desde las 4:00p.m. hasta las 8:00p.m. este miércoles obtendrán boletos gratis para un próximo juego del DC United.

LEE: Nuevos cambios en Washington D.C. frente al Covid-19

First 100 DMV residents who take the shot on Wednesday at @AudiField will receive a free ticket to an upcoming D.C. United match! https://t.co/NmuZXpdI8a

El objetivo es que más personas cada vez estén vacunadas contra Covid-19, así lo dijo la alcaldesa de Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser.

Join us this Wednesday to shoot your shot on @AudiField.

Walk-up between 4 and 8 pm, get vaccinated, and take the shot!

No appointment needed. Practicing for your shot is optional. ⚽️🏟 pic.twitter.com/LytJuGKK5M

— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 8, 2021