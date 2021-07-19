Adolescente manejó carro hasta una piscina

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un adolescente en Colorado manejó un carro hacia una piscina en Lakewood.
El accidente ocurrió en el bloque 1100 en South Flower Circle.
Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021
Las autoridades dijeron que el conductor, quien era un adolescente aprendiendo a manejar, pudo salir de la piscina de manera segura junto con el pasajero en el asiento copiloto.
"Entrar fue probablemente un poco más fácil que salir" comentó el West Metro Fire Rescue en Twitter.
De acuerdo con las autoridades, el accidente ocurrió cuando un conductor adolescente puso su vehículo en reversa accidentalmente. La persona detrás del volante recibió una citación por manejar sin cuidado.
Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out. Our dive team, assisting in recovering a car that went into a pool in the 1100 blk. of South Flower Circle. Driver & passenger got out- without injury. @LakewoodPDCO issued a citation to a teen driver. pic.twitter.com/AMHoafSycj
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 16, 2021