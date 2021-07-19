#Lakewood

Adolescente manejó carro hasta una piscina

El Departamento de Policía de Lakewood anunció que tanto el conductor como el pasajero salieron a salvo. El automóvil fue sacado con ayuda de un remolcador.

#Lakewood
Por Valeria Quiroz

Tu opinión cuenta, escríbenos a service@noticiasya.com

Crédito: West Metro Fire Twitter

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un adolescente en Colorado manejó un carro hacia una piscina en Lakewood.

El accidente ocurrió en el bloque 1100 en South Flower Circle.

Las autoridades  dijeron que el conductor, quien era un adolescente aprendiendo a manejar, pudo salir de la piscina de manera segura junto con el pasajero en el asiento copiloto.

"Entrar fue probablemente un poco más fácil que salir"  comentó el West Metro Fire Rescue en Twitter.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, el accidente ocurrió cuando un conductor adolescente puso su vehículo en reversa accidentalmente. La persona detrás del volante recibió una citación por manejar sin cuidado.

 



Close

Adolescente manejó carro hasta una piscina

El Departamento de Policía de Lakewood anunció que tanto el conductor como el pasajero salieron a salvo. El automóvil fue sacado con ayuda de un remolcador.