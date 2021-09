México recibirá a Ecuador en Charlotte el 27 de octubre

CIUDAD DE PANAMA, PANAMA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jesús Corona #17 of Mexico celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizer during the match between Panama and Mexico as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Estadio Rommel Fernandez on September 08, 2021 in Ciudad de Panama, Panama. (Photo by Eliecer Aizprua Banfield/Getty Images)