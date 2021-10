Qué está pasando con los precios de la gasolina

A customer replaces a fuel pump nozzle at a Chevron Corp. gas station in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The average price of gas nationwide has climbed to $3.13, a high for the year and up 40% since January 1, CBS News reports. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fuente: CNN Newsource. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images