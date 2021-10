Más de 200 muertos y miles de infectados por covid en empacadoras de carne

GREELEY, CO - MARCH 05:The sun rises over the plant during a two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the JBS Greeley Beef plant in Greeley March 5, 2021. The company will not run the plant during the vaccination event scheduled for Friday and Saturday. JBS employees who receive the vaccine at the plant will be given 4 hours of pay and a $100 bonus for receiving the vaccine. (Alex McIntyre/The Greeley Tribune)