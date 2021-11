Alerta Amber para joven de 15 años resulta ser “broma” de su novio, según policía

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 1, 2002: (FILE PHOTO) A Caltrans freeway sign over Interstate 5 flashes "child abduction 1 800 TELL CHP" in addition to the description of a suspect's vehicle as part part the statewide "Amber Alert" program August 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Signs all across the state were used in the search for 17-year-old Jaqueline Marris and 16-year-old Tamera Brooks, who were kidnapped at gunpoint around 1 a.m. as they sat in seperate cars with male friends near Quartz Hill, west of Palmdale, California, according to sheriffs officers. Hours later an animal control officer in Kern County tipped Kern County sheriffs who shot Roy Ratliff to death during a rescue of the girls. U.S. President George W. Bush signed the Protect Act of 2003, or the Amber Alert legislation, during a Rose Garden ceremony April 30, 2003 in Washington, DC. The Amber Alert system notifies the public of child abductions in the critical early hours of the crime. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)