Veteranos indocumentados están un paso más cerca de la ciudadanía

CAMP SPRINGS, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Active duty members of the U.S. military, including U.S. Navy Airman Shyeed Crooks (R), recite the pledge of allegiance after being sworn in a new citizens during a ceremony at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services headquarters on November 09, 2021 in Camp Springs, Maryland. A native of Jamaica, Crooks and 11 fellow active duty soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen took the oath to become new U.S. citizens during a ceremony held in honor of Veterans Day. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)