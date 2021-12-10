Ubicación de bolsas de arena gratis para prevenir inundaciones en San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).-Ante el pronóstico de fuertes lluvias, el condado de San Diego y CAL FIRE estarán brindando arena y sacos de forma gratuita para ayudar a los residentes a proteger sus hogares y propiedades para prevenir inundaciones.
La lluvia puede causar inundaciones y erosión, particularmente en áreas que no están cubiertas por plantas, jardines, césped y árboles. También pueden dañar las casas, obstruir las alcantarillas y los desagües pluviales, e inundar y dañar las carreteras.
Las personas deben llamar con anticipación para verificar la disponibilidad y deben de traer una pala para llenar las bolsas. Algunas estaciones pueden tener un suministro limitado.
Forecast says we could have heavy rain Monday night. Get free sandbags from the County, CAL FIRE. https://t.co/ieIML8d6Mt
— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 10, 2021
Distribución de Bolsas y Arena:
- Chula Vista: Public Works Facility - 1800 Maxwell Road
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902. Teléfono: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905. Teléfono: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917. Teléfono: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-723-2024
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036,. Télefono: 760-765-0510
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy: 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040P. Télefono: 619-443-4770
- Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060. Télefono: 760-742-3701
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065. Télefono: 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061. Télefono: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082. Télefono: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086. Télefono: 760-782-9113
Distribución de Bolsas:
- National City: Estación de Bomberos #31 - 2333 Euclid Avenue y
- National City: Estación #34 - 343 East 16 St
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901. Télefono: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004. Teléfono: 760-767-7430
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906. Teléfono: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906. Teléfono: 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916. Teléfono: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019. Teléfono: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026. Teléfono: 760-749-8001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026. Teléfono: 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025. Teléfono: 760-728-8532
- Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Teléfono: 760-728-2422
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934. Teléfono: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935.Teléfono: 619-468-3030
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948. Teléfono: 619-473-8281
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962. Teléfono: 619-578-6699
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066. Teléfono: 760-782-3467
- San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069. Teléfono: 760-741-5512
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025. Teléfono: 760-480-9924
Para más información en cómo proteger tu hogar durante tormentas, visita aquí: https://www.readysandiego.org/flooding/