Ubicación de bolsas de arena gratis para prevenir inundaciones en San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).-Ante el pronóstico de fuertes lluvias, el condado de San Diego y CAL FIRE estarán brindando arena y sacos de forma gratuita para ayudar a los residentes a proteger sus hogares y propiedades para prevenir inundaciones.

La lluvia puede causar inundaciones y erosión, particularmente en áreas que no están cubiertas por plantas, jardines, césped y árboles. También pueden dañar las casas, obstruir las alcantarillas y los desagües pluviales, e inundar y dañar las carreteras.

Las personas deben llamar con anticipación para verificar la disponibilidad y deben de traer una pala para llenar las bolsas. Algunas estaciones pueden tener un suministro limitado.

Forecast says we could have heavy rain Monday night. Get free sandbags from the County, CAL FIRE. https://t.co/ieIML8d6Mt

