Juez regaña al gobernador Polis por reducir condena de Rogel Aguilera

DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 28: Denver District Court Judge Bruce Jones listens to family of 7-year-old Caden McWilliams speak before he sentenced Leland Pankey 72 years 48 years for child abuse resulting in death, and 24 for tampering with deceased body, at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse on February 28, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)