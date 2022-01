Roban docenas de armas entre artículos robados de trenes de carga en Los Ángeles

A railroad workers inspects a track as they repair a section of Union Pacific train tracks after a train derailed from the tracks, which are littered with thousands of opened boxes and packages stolen from cargo shipping containers targeted by thieves as the trains stop in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 16, 2022. - Dozens of freight cars are broken into every day in Los Angeles by thieves who take advantage of their stops to loot the packages they carry, leaving thousands of stale boxes and internet-bought goods on the tracks that will never reach their destination. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)