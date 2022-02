Identifican aspirante a SEAL que murió durante la “semana del Infierno” en San Diego

180123-N-PJ969-0539 Coronado, Calif., (Jan. 23, 2018) Responding to President John F. Kennedy's desire for the services to develop an unconventional warfare capability, the U.S. Navy established SEAL Teams One and Two in January of 1962. U.S. Navy SEAL candidates participate in Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training. SEALs are the maritime component of U.S. Special Forces and are trained to conduct a variety of operations from the sea, air and land.(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Abe McNatt)