Aquí están todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022

(NOTICIAS YA).- La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar, siendo los servicios de streaming los que puntean la lista.
“The Power of the Dog”, de Netflix y protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones. “CODA”, producción de Apple TV+, también impresionó a la academia.
“Dune” se situó muy cerca de la producción de Netflix con 10 nominaciones, mientras que “West Side Story” y “Belfast” recibieron siete cada una.
Todos estas producciones fueron nominadas a mejor película, categoría que tendrá 10 espacios en la 94ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia, programada para el 27 de marzo.
Los otros nominados a mejor película son “Don't Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley” y la película japonesa “Drive My Car”.
Entre las producciones de los servicios de streaming también destaca “Being the Ricardos” de Amazon Prime Video, que recibió tres nominaciones con Javier Bardem y Nicole Kidman entre los principales nominados a actuación.
Entre las nominaciones destacan Kristen Stewart, como la princesa Diana en “Spencer”, y Kirsten Dunst, por interpretar a una madre alcohólica en “The Power of the Dog”, ambas reciben sus primeras nominaciones al Oscar tras una larga carrera en la actuación.
Dunst, nominada como mejor actriz de reparto, curiosamente llegará a su primera nominación acompañada de su esposo Jesse Plemons, quien también fue nominado como mejor actor de reparto por interpretar a su esposo en la pantalla.
Para sorpresa de muchos “House of Gucci” quedó casi por completo descartada, solo recibió una nominación en la categoría de mejor maquillaje y peluquería, dejando afuera a los exganadores Lady Gaga y Jared Leto.
Aquí la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor edición de sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión adaptado
- Coda
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión original
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Luca
- Flee
- The Mitchells vs. the Machine
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor canción original
- "Be Alive", de King Richard
- "Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto
- "Down to Joy", de Belfast
- "No Time to Die", de No Time to Die
- "Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor largometraje documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Riding with Fire
Mejor documental corto
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor montaje
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick... BOOM!
Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home