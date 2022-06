Avión militar de Miramar se estrella en el Condado de Imperial

190312-N-MH210-0113 ATANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2019) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Blue Knights, of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary A. Anderson).