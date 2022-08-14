Bomberos de El Paso controlan incendio en Montana Ave

(NOTICIAS YA).- El Departamento de Bomberos de El Paso respondió a un incendio catalogado de condición dos en la cuadra 4,300 de Montana Ave.

EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 fire at the 4300 block of Montana Ave - Blue Diamond T Shirt.

Los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio sucitado en el comercio Blue Diamond.

El Departamento de Bomberos informó que un paciente está siendo revisado en la escena de los hechos.

UPDATE - Condition 2 Fire at Montana Ave: Fire knocked down. One patient being checked at the scene. Investigators en route. pic.twitter.com/Upl8HUDppt

Los investigadores se encuentran analizando las causas del incidente.

This morning, EPFD crews responded to a Condition 2 Fire at Blue Diamond Shirt on Montana Ave.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and successfully rescued an individual from the structure. The patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Incident under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zoWnRWEEKN

— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) August 14, 2022