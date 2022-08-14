ElPaso Incendio

Bomberos de El Paso controlan incendio en Montana Ave

Por Alberto Hernández

El Departamento de Bomberos informó que un paciente está siendo revisado en la escena de los hechos.

(NOTICIAS YA).- El Departamento de Bomberos de El Paso respondió a un incendio catalogado de condición dos en la cuadra 4,300 de Montana Ave.

Los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio sucitado en el comercio Blue Diamond.

Los investigadores se encuentran analizando las causas del incidente.



