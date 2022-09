Sin cargos criminales para nadie tras muerte de 5 por sobredosis de fentanilo

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 21: A small child plays in the window at the North Range Crossings apartments on February 21, 2022 in Commerce City, Colorado. Five people were found dead inside an apartment, seen in the photo on the top floor of the right-hand side of the complex. The investigation continues to look into their deaths. It is not confirmed, but they may have died unintentionally from and overdose on fentanyl. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)