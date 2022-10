Despiden a sargento de policía de Uvalde tras protesta pública y la condena por la lenta respuesta al tiroteo

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: A memorial for the victim's of Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, held a press conference to give an update on the investigation into Tuesday's mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School, and admitted that it was the wrong decision to wait and not breach the classroom door as soon as police officers were inside the elementary school. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)