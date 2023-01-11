Estos fueron todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023

Este martes se llevó a cabo la 80° Entrega de los Golden Globes, la cual premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión en Estados Unidos, y que en el 2023 regresó a la televisión abierta luego de la polémica en la que se vio envuelta hace un par de años. La noche desfiló […]
La noche desfiló el talento de artistas de talla global, quienes han revolucionado la industria del entretenimiento y que competían por una estatuilla.
Además de nominados, la ceremonia contó con invitados de lujo entre los que destacaron Tom Holland, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Coolidge, Evan Peters, Julia Garner, Brad Pitt, Rihanna y Margot Robbie, por mencionar algunos.
The Fabelmans se coronó como la Mejor Película en la categoría de Drama y la sorpresa de la noche, fue para la actriz Quinta Brunson que se llevó a casa el premio a Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión, desplazando a Selena Gomez y Jenna Ortega, quienes figuraban como favoritas.
El productor Ryan Murphy fue homenajeado por su exitosa carrera con más de 20 años y decenas de series exitosas, House Of The Dragon ganó el premio a Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática y para México, Guillermo del Toro se coronó con el premio a Mejor Película Animada por su último largometraje, Pinocchio.
Sin más, te dejamos con la lista de ganadores de la noche esperando que se haya cumplido tu quiniela.
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” GANADOR
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” GANADOR
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” GANADOR
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria” GANADOR
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” GANADOR
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” GANADOR
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon” GANADOR
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
- “Black Bird”
- “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Pam and Tommy”
- “The Dropout”
- “The White Lotus: Sicily” GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark” GANADOR
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” GANADOR
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” GANADOR
- Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” GANADOR
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Wednesday”
Películas
Mejor Película -- musical o comedia
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” GANADOR
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Película -- Drama
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans” GANADOR
- “TAR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera
- “RRR” (India)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) GANADOR
- “Close” (Belgium)
- “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
Mejor Guión
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- The Banshees of Inisherin, “Martin McDonagh” GANADOR
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Mejor Canción original
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) GANADOR
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” GANADOR
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” GANADOR
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical
- Diego Calva, “Babylon”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” GANADOR
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Mejor Película animada
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” GANADOR
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
Mejor Actor de película - Drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis” GANADOR
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Mejor Actriz de película - Drama
- Cate Blanchett, “TAR” GANADOR
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Actriz de película - Musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” GANADOR
Mejor Director -película
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” GANADOR
Mejor Banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon” GANADOR
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”